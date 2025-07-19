Russia plans to increase production of Grom-1 hybrid missiles. Intelligence says how many are available now
Russia currently has about 200 Grom-1 guided missiles in stock, one of which was used to attack the Dnipro River in late June..
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate in response to an information request 0 LIGA.net
Between 2023 and 2025, Russians produced about 300 Grom-1 vehicles. The main enterprises are located in the city of Korolev, Moscow region, and the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region.
The intelligence service noted that the enemy plans to increase the production of Grom-1 hybrid missiles and reach 300 units per year.
- In the fall of 2024, Russia attacked Kharkiv twice, probably with a hybrid of a Grom-E1 missile and a bomb. It happened in October and in November.
- The first time the enemy tried to hit the Dnipro with this missile was on June 28, 2025, as confirmed by the head of the JMA. The Air Force reported that the missile flew more than 100 km and was shot down by air defense outside the city.
- Intelligence called the characteristics of this hybrid missile.
