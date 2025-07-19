Russia plans to increase production of Grom-1 hybrid missiles. Intelligence says how many are available now

The main production of the hybrid missile is concentrated in the Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod regions

Grom-E1 missile (Photo: occupiers' resources)

Russia currently has about 200 Grom-1 guided missiles in stock, one of which was used to attack the Dnipro River in late June..

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate in response to an information request 0 LIGA.net

Between 2023 and 2025, Russians produced about 300 Grom-1 vehicles. The main enterprises are located in the city of Korolev, Moscow region, and the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region.

The intelligence service noted that the enemy plans to increase the production of Grom-1 hybrid missiles and reach 300 units per year.