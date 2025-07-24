Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with missiles and hundreds of drones – Zelenskyy

Russia is blocking diplomacy and therefore deserves sanctions and strikes on military targets, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

After the talks in Istanbul and the offer of an immediate ceasefire, the occupiers attacked Ukraine once again. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State reminded that on July 23, at the meeting in Istanbul, the Russian side had once again voiced a proposal to immediately and completely cease fire.

In response, the occupiers struck on residential buildings and Privoz in Odesa, high-rise buildings in Cherkasy, energy infrastructure in Kharkiv region, a university gym in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Mykolaiv regions.

The President clarified that there were 103 attack drones, most of them Shahids, and four missiles.

He confirmed that the attacks in Kharkiv region three people were killed. More than 10 people were injured, including a nine-year-old child in Cherkasy.

"Russia does not stop terror, blocks diplomacy, and that is why it deserves full-scale sanctions and our strikes on its logistics, on its military bases, on its military production. We will do everything to make diplomacy work," Zelenskyy emphasized.

On the evening of July 23, Istanbul hosted next round negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukrainian the delegation was headed by Umerov. He stated that Ukraine continues to insist on the ceasefire.