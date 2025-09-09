Russian army strikes Zaporizhzhia with drones. A house caught fire, one person is wounded
On the night of September 9, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the city, and a woman was injured, reported ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration of Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Fedorov, Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia at least twice.
A private house caught fire as a result of the attack. Later, the head of the JMA reported that a 66-year-old woman was wounded in the attack.
- on September 4, the Russians hit by a drone in Zaporizhzhia, injuring four people.
- on September 6, President Zelensky announced that russians since the beginning of the month used more than 1,300 attack drones against Ukraine.
- On the night of September 7 the occupiers sent 805 drones, 13 cruise missiles and ballistic missiles to the Ukrainian regions. On that day, Kyiv came under attack for the first time during the war cabinet of Ministers building.
Comments (0)