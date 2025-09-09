Russian army strikes Zaporizhzhia with drones. A house caught fire, one person is wounded

According to Fedorov, Russian troops struck at least two times in Zaporizhzhia

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

On the night of September 9, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the city, and a woman was injured, reported ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration of Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Fedorov, Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia at least twice.

A private house caught fire as a result of the attack. Later, the head of the JMA reported that a 66-year-old woman was wounded in the attack.