Russian boat spotted in Baltic near Polish gas pipeline

The Baltic Sea (Photo: EPA)

On the morning of October 1, the Polish Border Guard spotted a 70-meter Russian boat in the Baltic Sea maneuvering about 300 meters from the gas pipeline. This was reported by TVN24 і Onet with reference to the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Karolina Haletska.

According to the spokeswoman, the incident occurred about 18 nautical miles (33.3 km) north of the coastal town of Vladislavov.

Border guards spotted a Russian fishing vessel making suspicious maneuvers near an underwater pipeline owned by the Polish oil and gas company Lotos Petrobaltic.

"The Border Guard Service was watching the vessel. It stopped near the pipeline for about 20 minutes. Border guards contacted the crew by radio. The ship complied with the order and immediately left the pipeline area. Everything ended safely," said Haletska.

According to her, Polish services have recorded several similar incidents over the past month. She also emphasized that "it would be good if the Russians did not receive any additional details about this."

"It was a 70-meter Russian boat, but I don't want to disclose the exact location," she said.

on October 1, the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at the EU summit in Copenhagen that Poland a new provocation has taken place with Russian vessels, this time near the port of Szczecin in the Baltic Sea.