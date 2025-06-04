Russian strike on Sumy on June 3: death toll rises to five
The number of deaths in Sumy as a result of a Russian strike with a long-range multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) has increased, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported.

An 86-year-old woman died in hospital. Another 28 people were injured, including three children.

Russian forces struck the central part of the city of Sumy on June 3. Initially, three people were reported dead and 25 injured, including three children and three adults in serious condition.

A 43-year-old man who was in extremely serious condition after the occupiers' attack on Sumy later died in hospital. The man became the fourth victim of the enemy attack.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the occupiers were hitting Sumy with rocket artillery.

