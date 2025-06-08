Russians attack Kharkiv again with guided bombs

The attacks occurred on the outskirts of the city

Russian guided bomb (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

The Russians attacked the outskirts of Kharkiv with guided bombs (KABs), the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported.

23:04. The Russian Federation carried out a strike with two KABs on the outskirts of the city. Information about the casualties is being clarified.

Head of the regional administration Oleh Synehubov reported that explosions could be heard in the city during the air raid alert.

The official urged residents to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.

23:24. A Russian air bomb was recorded on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a fire broke out.

Specialized services have arrived at the scene, but no information about the victims has been received yet, the head of the OVA wrote.

Also, as of 11:25 p.m. , an air alert has been declared in the northern, central, and eastern regions due to the threat of "shaheeds."

Earlier in the evening, the invaders attacked Zaporizhia with attack drones: there was smoke in some areas of the city, said the head of the regional administration, Ivan Fedorov.

A 23-year-old man was injured in the attack, he received moderate injuries and was hospitalized.