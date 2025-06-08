Russians attack Kharkiv again with guided bombs
The Russians attacked the outskirts of Kharkiv with guided bombs (KABs), the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported.
23:04. The Russian Federation carried out a strike with two KABs on the outskirts of the city. Information about the casualties is being clarified.
Head of the regional administration Oleh Synehubov reported that explosions could be heard in the city during the air raid alert.
The official urged residents to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.
23:24. A Russian air bomb was recorded on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a fire broke out.
Specialized services have arrived at the scene, but no information about the victims has been received yet, the head of the OVA wrote.
Also, as of 11:25 p.m. , an air alert has been declared in the northern, central, and eastern regions due to the threat of "shaheeds."
Earlier in the evening, the invaders attacked Zaporizhia with attack drones: there was smoke in some areas of the city, said the head of the regional administration, Ivan Fedorov.
A 23-year-old man was injured in the attack, he received moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
- On the night of June 7, Russia carried out its "most powerful attack" on Kharkiv, using drones, missiles and guided bombs. The strikes killed three civilians. Among the 21 injured were a 1.5-month-old baby and a 14-year-old girl.
- In the evening, the occupiers again attacked the city with KABs, one of the bombs hit the children's railway – there are dead and more than 40 injured.
- On June 8, President Zelensky called on Ukrainians to respond to air alerts these days. Dictator Putin is trying to justify the latest attacks as "retaliatory strikes" against the SSU's special operation "Spider web". At the same time, Zelensky refuted these words, recalling that the Russians dealt the biggest blow in the entire great war to the SSU operation.