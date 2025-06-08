Zelensky: These days we must pay attention to the air alert
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to respond to air raid warnings these days. The head of state said this in an evening address.

"We must pay attention to air raid warning signals these days. Please take care of yourself. Take care of yourself, take care of Ukraine," the president said at the end of the statement.

"New" Iskanders and old Patriots: how Russia bypasses defenses and who can help Ukraine

In recent days, the occupiers have continued to attack Ukraine. Dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to justify this by saying it is a "retaliatory strike" against the Security Service of Ukraine's special operation "Web", during which the occupiers' strategic aircraft were hit .

At the same time, Zelenskyy denied these words, recalling that the Russians dealt the biggest blow during the entire Great War to the SSU operation.

Malyuk weaves a "Spider web". How the SSU attacked Russian airfields with drones and what consequences it will have
Ukrainian Patriot. Could the Kilchen SAM system protect Ukrainian skies?
