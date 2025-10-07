Russians hit a bus stop in Kherson with a drone. A man was killed
On the morning of October 7, the Russian army attacked a public transport stop in Kherson with a drone. The attack killed one man and injured another, reports Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
According to the investigation, at about 06:30, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the territory of a city public transport stop.
As a result of the attack, a 65-year-old man died on the spot, and another 70-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized.
- on August 9, Russia attacked a bus in the suburbs of Kherson. The strike killed two people and injured 16 others.
- on September 1, in Kherson, Russians a patrol police car was attacked with a dronethe attack resulted in three law enforcement officers being injured.
- on September 29, Russia struck on the checkpoint in Kherson. A police officer and a civilian were killed.
