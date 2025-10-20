Russians massively attacked Pavlohrad district with missiles and drones – 16 injured
Russians massively attacked Pavlohrad district with missiles and drones – there are victims, reported Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the regional administration.
"In Pavlohrad, 16 people were injured, 15 of them were hospitalized. Four are in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition. An infrastructure facility was damaged, a fire broke out," he wrote.
The invaders also attacked the Verbkivska community (near Pavlohrad) with a drone, and there was a fire there as well, said Haivanenko.
He added that the occupiers fired artillery and FPV drones at Nikopol district, hitting Nikopol itself, as well as Pokrovske and Myrovska communities: "An agricultural company, a multi-storey building, two private houses and two outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and power lines were destroyed."
Below is a photo with the consequences of the Russian attacks in Nikopol district:
- On October 19, due to a drone attack, the Shakhtarsk community of Synelnykivskiy district of Dnipropetrovsk region 11 people were injured, 14 five-story buildings and a store were damaged.
- The next morning, as a result of Russian strikes on power facilities in Chernihiv region, about 30,000 more customers were left without electricity.
- Russians once again attack railroad infrastructure in the Sumy direction, causing some trains to be delayed.
- Deputy energy minister says Russia has started striking at energy facilities and gas distribution by regional principle.
