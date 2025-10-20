Russians massively attacked Pavlohrad district with missiles and drones – 16 injured

The Russian occupier (Illustrative photo: resource of the invaders)

Russians massively attacked Pavlohrad district with missiles and drones – there are victims, reported Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the regional administration.

"In Pavlohrad, 16 people were injured, 15 of them were hospitalized. Four are in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition. An infrastructure facility was damaged, a fire broke out," he wrote.

The invaders also attacked the Verbkivska community (near Pavlohrad) with a drone, and there was a fire there as well, said Haivanenko.

He added that the occupiers fired artillery and FPV drones at Nikopol district, hitting Nikopol itself, as well as Pokrovske and Myrovska communities: "An agricultural company, a multi-storey building, two private houses and two outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and power lines were destroyed."

Below is a photo with the consequences of the Russian attacks in Nikopol district:

Photo: Telegram by Vladyslav Haivanenko

