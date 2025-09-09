Russians report fire at oil depot in Belgorod region after drone attack

Belgorod region (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

On the night of September 9, Belgorod region was attacked by drones, which resulted in a fire at an oil depot. This was stated by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to him, the fire at the oil depot in the village of Prokhorovka has been completely extinguished. However, the governor added that there was damage to the tanks as a result.

Gladkov also noted that fire trains were used to fight the fire, in addition to equipment.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense systems had allegedly intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian UAVs over several regions of the Russian Federation.

In particular, seven drones were allegedly shot down over the Belgorod region, three over the Kursk region, two over the Krasnodar region, and one over the Tambov and Voronezh regions.