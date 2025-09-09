Russians report fire at oil depot in Belgorod region after drone attack
On the night of September 9, Belgorod region was attacked by drones, which resulted in a fire at an oil depot. This was stated by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.
According to him, the fire at the oil depot in the village of Prokhorovka has been completely extinguished. However, the governor added that there was damage to the tanks as a result.
Gladkov also noted that fire trains were used to fight the fire, in addition to equipment.
At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense systems had allegedly intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian UAVs over several regions of the Russian Federation.
In particular, seven drones were allegedly shot down over the Belgorod region, three over the Kursk region, two over the Krasnodar region, and one over the Tambov and Voronezh regions.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reportedreported that on the night of September 7, the defenders struck a line-production dispatch station near the settlement of Naitopovichi in Bryansk region, the Ilyich oil refinery in Krasnodar region and the locations of Russian occupiers' personnel in Kursk region.
- Special operations forces claim to have hit Ilya refinery in cooperation with the Russian underground.
- Also on September 8, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied settlements of Donetsk region. Analysts of the Dnipro Osint community wrote that a former topaz metallurgical plant.
