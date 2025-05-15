Rutte believes that Russia did not take advantage of the opportunity provided by Zelensky

The Alliance's Secretary General emphasized that any future agreement must be reliable and lasting, recalling the Minsk agreements

Mark Rutte (Photo: Erdem Sahin/EPA)

Russia sent a low-level delegation to Turkey for talks and did not take advantage of the opportunity provided by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a peaceful settlement. This opinion was expressed by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking on the sidelines of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Turkey, reports Anadolu.

"Ukraine is clearly ready to play the ball, but this ball is now on Russia's field," Rutte said, speaking about the peace process.

"The Russians are now sending a low-level delegation and are not taking advantage of the opportunity provided by President Zelensky," the NATO Secretary General continued .

He recalled that the Ukrainian president had declared his readiness to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the ceasefire.

See also Competing for Trump. Why Zelensky decided to fly to Turkey and Putin refused

Rutte reiterated that any future agreement on Ukraine must be reliable and durable, learning from the failures of past agreements.

"It [the agreement] has to be strong. It must be durable. We cannot allow a repeat of what happened in 2014-2015 with the Minsk agreement, which was essentially challenged when the ink was still dry," he said.