Rutte: NATO countries can shoot down Russian planes in their skies if necessary

NATO Secretary General supported the statement made earlier by the US President on this issue

Mark Rutte (Photo: ERA/OLIVER HOSLET)

NATO military forces can shoot down Russian planes and drones if they violate their airspace. This statement was made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with Fox & Friends, , according to Reuters.

He noted that such a step is possible if it is really necessary.

"If it is necessary. That's why I fully agree with President Trump, if necessary," Rutte said.

He added that NATO militaries are trained to assess such threats and determine whether they can escort Russian aircraft or whether further action is needed.

Earlier, the US president said that it is necessary to shoot down Russian planes, that fly into NATO countries.