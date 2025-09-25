Rutte: NATO countries can shoot down Russian planes in their skies if necessary
NATO military forces can shoot down Russian planes and drones if they violate their airspace. This statement was made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with Fox & Friends, , according to Reuters.
He noted that such a step is possible if it is really necessary.
"If it is necessary. That's why I fully agree with President Trump, if necessary," Rutte said.
He added that NATO militaries are trained to assess such threats and determine whether they can escort Russian aircraft or whether further action is needed.
Earlier, the US president said that it is necessary to shoot down Russian planes, that fly into NATO countries.
- on September 23, the Alliance pledged to "respond decisively" to Russia's violations of member states' airspace.
- On the same day, Rutte said, that NATO would decide on the basis of intelligence, whether to shoot down Russian drones and aircraft in its airspace.
- At the same time, the French president said on September 24 that NATO should "strengthen its response" in case of Russian provocations, but not open fire.
