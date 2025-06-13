Satellite photos of Iran's nuclear facility emerge after Israeli attack – OSINT analysts

The pictures show the aftermath of the strike on the Iranian facility in Natanz and Kermanshah

Israeli pilot (Photo: IDF Press Service)

Israel struck a key uranium enrichment facility in the city of Natanz during its attack on Iran on June 13. Satellite photos of the strike were published by OSINT analyst Damien Simon.

"The first set of satellite images has now been published online, showing damage to Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility caused by Israel's operation," the post said.

Nuclear facility (Photo: x.com/detresfa_/status)

Nuclear facility (Photo: x.com/detresfa_/status)

Nuclear facility (Photo: x.com/detresfa_/status)

Analysts also note that Israel could have struck the Kermanshah missile base, a facility where Iranian ballistic missiles may be stored.

Nuclear facility (Photo: x.com/osc_london)

On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Eastern Lion . The IDF carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction. The United States disavowed the operation, saying it was not participating .

Meanwhile, Iran assured the IAEA that three key nuclear sites were not attacked by Israel. Instead, it confirmed that the country's largest nuclear facility, Natanz, was hit.

According to the IAEA, no increase in radiation levels has been observed there.