Satellite photos of Iran's nuclear facility emerge after Israeli attack – OSINT analysts
Israel struck a key uranium enrichment facility in the city of Natanz during its attack on Iran on June 13. Satellite photos of the strike were published by OSINT analyst Damien Simon.
"The first set of satellite images has now been published online, showing damage to Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility caused by Israel's operation," the post said.
Analysts also note that Israel could have struck the Kermanshah missile base, a facility where Iranian ballistic missiles may be stored.
On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Eastern Lion . The IDF carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction. The United States disavowed the operation, saying it was not participating .
Meanwhile, Iran assured the IAEA that three key nuclear sites were not attacked by Israel. Instead, it confirmed that the country's largest nuclear facility, Natanz, was hit.
According to the IAEA, no increase in radiation levels has been observed there.
- As a result of Israeli strikes on Iran, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, and the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, Hossein Salami, were killed .
- US President Donald Trump has once again urged Iran to reach a nuclear deal amid Israeli strikes on the country, saying the consequences would be "far worse than anything they know, expect or have been told."
- On the evening of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces announced the completion of a large-scale air operation against Iran's missile infrastructure.