Israel announces completion of large-scale airstrike operation against Iran

According to the IDF, dozens of military facilities have allegedly been destroyed in recent hours.

Israeli plane (Photo: x.com/IAFsite)

The Israel Defense Forces announced the completion of a large-scale air operation against Iran's missile infrastructure. The IDF press service announced this on the evening of June 13.

"Over the past few hours, Israeli fighter jets have struck an Iranian surface-to-surface missile array, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate," the report said.

It is noted that the strikes allegedly destroyed dozens of launchers , missile storage facilities, and other military facilities.

"One of the struck sites in western Iran contained a unique launch mechanism built into shipping containers," the IDF said.

The IDF notes that the Iranian regime has fired hundreds of surface-to-surface missiles into Israeli territory during the war. Therefore, the destruction of this arsenal is called a "vital mission in the effort to protect the citizens of the State of Israel."

The Israeli military also emphasized that Iran's missile arsenal includes missiles with a range of up to a thousand kilometers, and their presence at Tehran's disposal poses a threat not only to Israel, but also to the entire region and the world.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Eastern Lion . The IDF carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction. The United States disavowed the operation, saying it was not participating .