Strike on enemy aircraft (SBU video screenshot)

The Security Service of Ukraine has destroyed two Russian light aircraft that were intercepting Ukrainian long-range drones. This was reported to by in the Service and shown footage of.

The aircraft were based at enemy airfields located in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Special Forces of the Center for Special Operations "A" hit the interceptor aircraft with drones.

"Such work on "clearing" the paths for our long-range drones ensures uninterrupted cotton in the Russian rear. The SBU continues to beat the occupiers with all available means. They will suffer a just retribution for every crime," the SBU said .

Prior to that, Russian propaganda boasted that it was using light aircraft to shoot down Ukrainian drones: a man with an assault rifle sits behind the pilot and tries to hit and shoot down the UAV in the air.