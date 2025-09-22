SBU: SBU detains FSB agents who supplied Ukrainian SIM cards for kamikaze drones to Russia

SBU CI detains two residents of Kyiv region suspected of cooperation with Russia

Detainees (Photo: SBU)

In Kyiv region, law enforcement officers detained people who, according to law enforcement officials, were smuggling Ukrainian SIM cards to Russia on the orders of the FSB to improve communication and navigation of enemy drones. This was reported by . Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the task of the occupiers was carried out by two residents of the capital region, one of whom was a former law enforcement officer. At first, the detainees bought Ukrainian SIM cards, and then sent them to their accomplices in the European Union for conspiracy.

Later, mobile maps were sent to Russian cities: Naberezhnye Chelny and Yelabuga in Tatarstan, where factories for the production of combat UAVs are located.

According to law enforcement officials, another task of Russian agents was to recruit employees of Ukrainian mobile phone companies to receive intelligence from inside national operators.

During the searches, smartphones with evidence of contacts with the FSB supervisor and foreign accomplices were seized from the defendants.

Investigators notify detainees of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law.

The suspects are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.