Scandalous British ex-prince to be stripped of his last military rank

Prince Andrew (Photo: Prince Andrew / EPA)

The British government is working to strip former prince Andrew of his last honorary military rank at the request of his older brother, the King Charles III. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the country John Healy in an interview with BBC broadcaster.

The official noted that the monarch "indicated that's what he wishes." Andrew, who was stripped of his title of prince on October 30, retained the rank of vice admiral of the Royal Navy after he gave up other military ranks in 2022.

"This is a move that's right, it's a move the King has indicated we should take and we're working on that at the moment," Healy said of Andrew's latest title.

The younger brother of the king, he had a 22-year career in the navy and served as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War with Argentina in 1982.

Andrew also commanded the mine countermeasures ship HMS Cottesmore.

At the end of October, he lost his last royal titles and privileges after months of pressure over his ties to American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexual offenses. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.