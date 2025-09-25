'Shame on you' Trump calls for investigation into faulty escalator and teleprompter at UN

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said he was demanding an investigation into the broken escalator, teleprompter and poor sound during his participation in the UN General Assembly. He said this wrote in its social network Truth Social.

According to Trump, first, the escalator he was taking with his wife suddenly stopped Melanie. Later, during the speech, the teleprompter stopped working and the sound was cut off, so that "world leaders could not hear anything unless they used the interpreters' headphones."

"This is no accident – it is triple sabotage at the UN. They should be ashamed of themselves. I am sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General and demanding an immediate investigation," Trump wrote.

He also said that the Secret Service has already been involved.