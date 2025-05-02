Ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza attacked by drones near Malta, ship catches fire – video
Near Malta, a ship carrying humanitarian aid and activists to Gaza was attacked by unknown drones. This was reported to by the international non-governmental organization Freedom Flotilla Coalition.
The attack took place at about 00:23 (01:23 Kyiv time) in international waters 31.5 km off the coast of Malta. It is reported that the bow of the ship was attacked twice, causing a hole in the hull and a fire .
Breaking: At 00:23 Maltese time, a #FreedomFlotilla ship was perceived to be under drone attack. The vessel was targeted twice, resulting in fire and a breach in the hull. The ship is currently located in international waters near #Malta. An #SOS distress signal was sent. pic.twitter.com/J6oEQafuOb- Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) May 2, 2025
A distress call was sent, but the Maltese government did not respond as of 06:00. At the same time, it is reported that Cyprus could have sent a ship to help.
"Under international maritime law, Malta is obliged to act and ensure the safety of a civilian vessel in distress in the vicinity," the organization said .
At the same time, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition did not indicate whose drones might have attacked the humanitarian vessel or whether there were any victims.
Reuters notes that the drone attack was aimed specifically at the ship's generator and now there is a risk that it may sink. According to the organization's social media posts, there are 30 international human rights activists on board.
