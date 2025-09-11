Shmyhal: Drones could control the front line in case of a peace agreement

At the same time, the skies could be constantly monitored by American and other allied aircraft, the minister said

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal)

If a peace agreement is concluded, the front line in Ukraine could be monitored by drones and other surveillance equipment that would track any violations. About said defense minister Denis Shmyhal in an interview with The Times.

According to him, the sky could be constantly monitored by American and other allied aircraft.

Shmyhal also explained that after the agreement is signed, the UK and European countries will need to send troops to Ukraine and be ready to fight back if necessary to deter Russia.

"The troops should be deployed in training camps and headquarters in Ukrainian cities so that they can 'respond immediately,'" the minister said.

He added that this approach can be compared to the principle of NATO Article 5, where an attack on one country is considered an attack on all members of the Alliance.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that there are doubts whether European forces will be authorized to strike in response to Russian troops, or whether they will be forced to retreat.

According to Shmyhal, five countries have so far announced that they will deploy their soldiers in Ukraine.