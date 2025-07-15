Sibiga discusses strengthening defense cooperation with Kellogg

Meeting in Kyiv (Photo: MFA)

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, who is on a visit to Kyiv, discussed ways to expand US-Ukraine cooperation in the defense sector. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy reported on the results of the meeting to in the social network X.

Sibiga called the meeting "productive". He thanked Kellogg for joining him on Ukraine's Statehood Day and for his participation in the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Rome.

After Kellogg's meeting yesterday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Foreign Minister "reaffirmed Ukraine's continued commitment to peaceful efforts aimed at ending the war and restoring peace".

Sibiga added that he discussed with Kellogg ways to expand U.S.-Ukraine defense cooperation, welcomed bipartisan support for the Russia Sanctions Act of 2025, and coordinated further steps to raise the cost of war for the aggressor state.

"Despite what Russian propaganda claims, Russia will not win and Ukraine will not lose this war. In fact, despite the huge resources and losses, Moscow has not been able to achieve any strategic goal," the Foreign Minister stated.

According to him, it is time to promote peace by force: to empower Ukraine and increase transatlantic pressure to force Russia to end the war.

