Sibiga said that Russia put forward ultimatums in Istanbul that are not suitable for diplomacy

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Russia's ultimatum conditions for a ceasefire cannot be seriously discussed in Ukraine, as they are not suitable for diplomacy. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga at a briefing with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, reports RBC-Ukraine.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized that the world, and especially "several capitals," should clearly understand that Ukraine will not lose the war and Russia will not win.

According to Sibiga, Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else, and only Russia is blocking the peace process. In particular, Moscow has not responded to Ukraine's proposals for a ceasefire, which were submitted before the second round of talks in Istanbul.

"They have put a list of ultimatums on the table in Istanbul that are not suitable for diplomacy. This once again demonstrates that we need to increase pressure on Russia and all those who help it wage this war," the minister added.