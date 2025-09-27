Sibiga says Hungarian authorities have made Ukraine the main factor in the election campaign

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

The Hungarian authorities have made Ukraine the main factor in the election campaign, says Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga. He expressed this opinion on the air of TSN.

According to him, the statements of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto "cross the line". He recalled that he had publicly reacted to the statements of his Hungarian counterpart.

"We are not a state that will allow our dignity to be humiliated or our military or the Ukrainian people to be humiliated. And we will react in a mirror image," Sibiga said.

He mentioned that Ukraine had banned three Hungarian soldiers from entering the country. Kyiv also responded to Szijjarto's attacks on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"They are trying to demonize Ukraine, making it the main factor in their election campaign," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

He believes that Budapest is acting against Ukraine covertly and openly. Kyiv knows what messages the Hungarian government is sending to its international partners.

"And these are really unfriendly messages about our country," Sibiga said, adding that Ukraine still has a serious potential to respond.

REFERENCE. Parliamentary elections are scheduled for 2026 in Hungary. According to the law, they should be held in April or May. The Hungarian parliament consists of 199 members. 106 of them are elected in single-member districts, the rest are elected on party lists. Parties must overcome a 5% threshold.