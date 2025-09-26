Ukrainian Armed Forces show how the drone that violated Ukraine's border with Hungary was moving – map
On Friday, September 26, a drone violated the Ukrainian border twice from Hungary, reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and showed maps with UAVs.
According to the command, the incident occurred in the morning: the Armed Forces radar twice detected a drone-type object flying at different altitudes in Ukrainian airspace over the territory of Zakarpattia region.
"The object in question has twice violated the state border of Ukraine from the Hungarian side," the statement said.
The General Staff added that in order to neutralize the potential threat, Ukrainian defenders patrolled the skies over Uzhhorod district with a reconnaissance UAV "Chaklun-KM" of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The command also published several examples of a drone that violated the Ukrainian border from Hungary:
Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address that he had instructed the military to "respond accordingly" to reconnaissance drones on the border with Hungary. At the same time, the latter's Ministry of Defense denied any information about incidents involving UAVs.
- On the evening of September 26, the Ukrainian president said that during a military meeting, Armed Forces chief Syrskyi reported on the arrival of reconnaissance drones in Ukraine on the border with Hungary perhaps they belong to Budapest.
Previously, these UAVs could have conducted reconnaissance on industrial potential in the border areas.
The Hungarian foreign minister responded to the Ukrainian president's statement by saying that he was "beginning to see something that is not really there." Sybiha responded to him, accusing of serving the Kremlin.
