Ukrainian Armed Forces show how the drone that violated Ukraine's border with Hungary was moving – map

Radars of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected a drone twice in Zakarpattia, the General Staff said

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On Friday, September 26, a drone violated the Ukrainian border twice from Hungary, reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and showed maps with UAVs.

According to the command, the incident occurred in the morning: the Armed Forces radar twice detected a drone-type object flying at different altitudes in Ukrainian airspace over the territory of Zakarpattia region.

"The object in question has twice violated the state border of Ukraine from the Hungarian side," the statement said.

The General Staff added that in order to neutralize the potential threat, Ukrainian defenders patrolled the skies over Uzhhorod district with a reconnaissance UAV "Chaklun-KM" of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The command also published several examples of a drone that violated the Ukrainian border from Hungary:

Map: General Staff

Map: General Staff

Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address that he had instructed the military to "respond accordingly" to reconnaissance drones on the border with Hungary. At the same time, the latter's Ministry of Defense denied any information about incidents involving UAVs.