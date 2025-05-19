Sibiga voiced the difference between Ukraine and Russia at the talks in Istanbul
The Istanbul meeting highlighted the "striking" difference between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.
According to him, the May 15-16 talks showed that Ukraine is looking to the future. The country is focused on a full and immediate ceasefire to start a genuine peace process.
Russia, on the other hand, is completely focused on the past, the foreign minister said. The Kremlin rejects the ceasefire and instead keeps talking about the Istanbul meetings in 2022, trying to put forward the same "absurd demands" as three years ago.
"This is another reason why pressure on Russia should be increased. Moscow must now realize the consequences of obstructing the peace process," Sibiga summarized .
- on May 16, 2025, trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey.
- took place in Istanbul at about 1:40 p.m. The meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey began . In less than two hours it ended. Zelensky once again emphasized that Ukraine is ready to take the fastest possible steps for real peace. According to him,, pressure on Russia should be maintained until Russia is ready to end the war.
- The head of the Russian delegation, the dictator's adviser Vladimir Medinsky, said that Moscow is generally satisfied with the talks .
- Russia said unacceptable things and unrealistic conditions during the talks in Istanbul , and Ukraine confirmed this. on May 18, Trump's team was informed by about this.