Sibiga voiced the difference between Ukraine and Russia at the talks in Istanbul

Foreign Minister emphasizes that pressure on the Kremlin must be increased

Andriy Sibiga (Photo: MFA)

The Istanbul meeting highlighted the "striking" difference between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to him, the May 15-16 talks showed that Ukraine is looking to the future. The country is focused on a full and immediate ceasefire to start a genuine peace process.

Russia, on the other hand, is completely focused on the past, the foreign minister said. The Kremlin rejects the ceasefire and instead keeps talking about the Istanbul meetings in 2022, trying to put forward the same "absurd demands" as three years ago.

"This is another reason why pressure on Russia should be increased. Moscow must now realize the consequences of obstructing the peace process," Sibiga summarized .