Since the beginning of the great war, Russia has used more than 28,000 "shaheds" against Ukraine – Zelensky
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has sent thousands of Shahed attack drones to Ukraine, more than 2,700 in June alone. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address to the Senate and House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament.
"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has used 28,743 Shahed drones. This June alone, they have already launched 2,736 Shahed drones," the president said .
He emphasized that Russia would never have been able to do this without its ties to the Iranian regime.
"And we in Ukraine would never have shot down these drones without your solidarity and support of our partners. This fact speaks for itself," the Head of State emphasized.
- On June 20, the president said that production volumes of drones capable of intercepting Russian attack UAVs are increasing.
- On June 21, 2025, Zelenskiy reported that Ukraine has agreements with Germany and Canada to finance the production of interceptors for Shahed-type attack drones.