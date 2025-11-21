Sky News: Zelenskiy, Trump to call next week amid rumors of peace plan
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his colleague Donald Trump will have a telephone conversation next week. Sky News reports this with reference to unnamed interlocutors.
The call came after Zelenskyy expressed a desire to discuss a peace plan to end the full-scale war with the US president. The president is expected to consult with the leaders of the UK, France, Italy, and Germany before the conversation.
According to the unnamed sources, the peace plan developed by the United States was criticized by European officials at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on November 20 in Brussels.
Particularly strong objections were allegedly voiced by Poland, Italy, France, Lithuania and Germany.
- on November 20, NBC News reported that Trump approved a new 28-point plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. It envisages Ukraine's giving up Donbas and some weapons, as well as a reduction in the number of the Armed Forces up to 600,000 and other concessions.
- On the same day, Zelenskyy officially received a draft of a new peace plan from the United States. He said that Kyiv and Washington would work on the document's points for "decent end" to the Russian war against Ukraine.
- According to the WSJ, Europe is developing an alternative peace plan ending Russia's war against Ukraine with more favorable conditions for Kyiv.
