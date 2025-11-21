Sky News: Zelenskiy, Trump to call next week amid rumors of peace plan

Before talking to Trump, the Ukrainian leader will hold consultations with representatives of the UK, France, Italy and Germany

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA/SHAWN THEW)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his colleague Donald Trump will have a telephone conversation next week. Sky News reports this with reference to unnamed interlocutors.

The call came after Zelenskyy expressed a desire to discuss a peace plan to end the full-scale war with the US president. The president is expected to consult with the leaders of the UK, France, Italy, and Germany before the conversation.

According to the unnamed sources, the peace plan developed by the United States was criticized by European officials at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on November 20 in Brussels.

Particularly strong objections were allegedly voiced by Poland, Italy, France, Lithuania and Germany.