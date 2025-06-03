Sour after Medvedev's statement: Useful idiots and the terminally naive believe Moscow

He drew attention to the phrase that the Istanbul dialogue is not needed for a compromise peace

Serhiy Kyslytsia (Photo: ERA)

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Sergiy Kyslytsya commented on the statement by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on reaching peace with Ukraine. He voiced his opinion in the network.

According to Kyslytsia, only "terminally naive" or "useful idiots" believe that Moscow is acting in good faith and is interested in achieving peace.

See also Imitation instead of negotiations – what the latest meeting in Istanbul brought

He emphasized Medvedev's statement that the talks in Istanbul are needed "not for a compromise peace" on allegedly unrealistic terms, but for a quick victory for Russia and "the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi government.".

In case you're dead naive or a 'useful idiot' and still believe Moscow acts in good faith, take a look at today's statement of the deputy head of the Russian security council ????... "2. The negotiations in Istanbul are NEEDED NOT FOR A COMPROMISE PEACE on unrealistic conditions... pic.twitter.com/VLk7ugA4e5 - Sergiy Kyslytsya ???????? (@SergiyKyslytsya) June 3, 2025

Before that, Lindsey Graham , a member of the US Senate from the Republican Party, also reacted to the words of the Russian politician. He said that in this way Russia made it clear to the world that it is not ready for peace.