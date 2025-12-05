Sources: Fedorov may become the new head of the OP instead of Yermak

Two LIGA.net interlocutors claim that Zelensky plans to appoint Fedorov as head of the Presidential Office

After the dismissal of Andriy Yermak, it is likely that Mykhailo Fedorov, who currently holds the post of First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation, will be appointed as head of the Presidential Office. This was reported to LIGA.net by one source in the Verkhovna Rada and one in the Servant of the People faction .

Thus, if Fedorov moves to the Opposition Platform, the post of Minister of Digital Transformation will be vacant.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from the Voice party, claims that the new head of the OP will allegedly be announced today, December 5. He also has information that it will allegedly be Fedorov, but emphasizes that "everything can change at the last moment.".

The source LIGA.net in the Rada also said that in a week, on December 15 (the next week from December 8 is not a plenary week – Ed.), the parliament may consider the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery – Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba and Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi .

According to him, the new Minister of Justice after the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko will most likely become MP Denys Maslov.

And there is still no candidate for the post of Energy Minister .