SSU drones hit Murom Instrumentation Plant – source

Murom Instrument-Making Plant works for the Russian Navy and Aviation

Murom Instrument-Making Plant (Photo: wikipedia.org)

On the night of April 30, the Security Service of Ukraine attack drones struck an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex, the Murom Instrument-Making Plant in the Vladimir region.

This was reported by a source in the SSU LIGA.net.

The plant specializes in the production of ammunition ignition devices, as well as components and products for the Russian Navy and military aviation.

According to the source, five explosions occurred at the plant, two buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out.

"The SSU continues to work effectively on legitimate military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation," the SSU source said.

Murom Instrumentation Plant is included in the sanctions lists of Ukraine and the EU, as it plays a significant role in ensuring military aggression against Ukraine.

on April 2, 2024, drones attacked a Russian company in Yelabuga, that produces drones.

On the same day, drones attacked an oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan.

On April 22, there were explosions and a fire at the 51st arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Vladimir region. on April 23, there was a secondary detonation there.

On April 23, in the Elabuga district of Tatarstan, the Defense Forces hit a Russian plant that produces up to 300 UAVs per day.