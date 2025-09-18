Starmer: Putin has shown his true colors in recent days

British Prime Minister says it is necessary to put pressure on the Russian dictator to force him to agree to a peace deal

Donald Trump and Keir Starmer (Photo: Neil Hall/EPA)

In recent days, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has shown his true colors, according to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He expressed this opinion at a briefing with US President Donald Trump.

Starmer said that during a meeting at his country residence in Chequers, he and Trump discussed how to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to end the war.

"In recent days, Putin has shown his true colors by launching the biggest attack since the invasion began, with more bloodshed, more innocent people killed and unprecedented violations of NATO airspace," the British prime minister said.

He added that these are not the actions of someone who wants peace. Therefore, the leaders discussed how they can build a defense to further support Ukraine and increase pressure on Putin to agree to a peace deal that will last.