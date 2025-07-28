State Border Guard Service explains what liberation of Kindrativka near Sumy means

According to Andriy Demchenko, it is now better for the Defense Forces to hold positions on both sides of the village

Defensive or counteroffensive actions by the Defense Forces are preventing Russians from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. This is how Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, commented on the liberation of Kindrativka in Sumy region, which became known on July 27, during a telethon.

"This can be clearly seen in Yunakivska and Khotynska communities, where the enemy keeps trying to advance in Sumy region. But all units of the Defense Forces are doing everything possible to fully stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing," he said .

In addition, the liberation of Kindrativka allows units to hold positions to the right and left of this direction more strongly. Demchenko noted that the number of Russian attacks on border guard units has recently decreased.

The Defense Forces are also successfully destroying Russian infantry groups that the enemy is trying to use to advance in Sumy region. Since the beginning of active operations, the occupiers have not used armored vehicles to advance in this area of the front. According to Demchenko, the enemy either does not have enough of it or is saving it for some further actions.

