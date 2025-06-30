Sybiga: Ukraine has approached the US for additional Patriot systems

Andriy Sybega (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

Ukraine has appealed to the US for additional air defense systems, including Patriot. This was announced by the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs , Andriy Sybega, at a joint press conference with Johann Wüdeful , reports a LIGA.net correspondent.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky personally appealed to US President Donald Trump with a proposal to purchase additional air defense systems. Specifically, 'Patriot' systems, which can shoot down ballistic missiles," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiga also noted that Ukraine aims to develop its own production of air defense systems. In this direction, the state is counting on the assistance of partners, including Germany.

"Another area where we need the help of our partners is to increase our capabilities in manufacturing our own air defense systems and in building our air shield. And this cooperation with our German friends will certainly be mutually beneficial," said Sybega.