Syria issues arrest warrant for former President Bashar al-Assad

According to the warrant, the former president of Syria should be arrested wherever he is and held in a pre-trial detention center

Bashar al-Assad (Photo: EPA)

On September 25, the Ministry of Justice of Syria issued a warrant for the arrest of ousted President Bashar al-Assad. About reports Sham News Network.

The ruling issued by the investigating judge in Damascus states that the former president is wanted for the premeditated murder of two or more people, an attack with the intent to incite civil war, and torture resulting in death.

The warrant stipulates that law enforcement agencies must arrest Bashar al-Assad in any country of his residence and place him in a pre-trial detention center. The execution of the document also imposes responsibilities on the Armed Forces, which must facilitate this process.

The document was issued as part of the case concerning the events in Dara'a province.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded on the warrant. He noted that Ukraine supports Syria's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Assad and declares its support for all efforts to bring him to justice.

The Head of State reminded that since December last year, Assad has been hiding in Moscow together with former Ukrainian and other criminal elite.

"Russia is hiding its own crimes and the crimes of others. The only way to end impunity is through pressure, collective action and ensuring accountability for all crimes," Zelenskyy emphasized.