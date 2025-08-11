Syrsky instructed to scale up the use of robotic systems for evacuation of wounded

UAVs increase the depth of the frontline – evacuation of fighters has become much more difficult, says the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

The defense forces should scale up the use of ground robotic systems (GRS) for evacuating the wounded. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following a monthly meeting on military medicine and medical support.

According to him, attack drones significantly increase the depth of the frontline, which has made it much more difficult to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield. Syrsky noted that under the current circumstances it is becoming increasingly difficult to comply with the requirements for prompt evacuation.

"However, we must find effective answers to these challenges. In addition to improving the training and supply of personnel and medical units, the situation can be improved through new technical approaches to evacuation, in particular through the use of unmanned systems and NRCs," said the chief.

Representatives of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specifically the 25th separate airborne brigade, reported on their experience in this area.

Following the meeting, Syrskyi identified tasks for the development of the medical service in the Armed Forces.

"We need to scale up the use of NRCs for evacuation of the wounded, improve the provision of armored and evacuation vehicles to medical units, implement other logistical and organizational solutions for timely transportation of the wounded and providing them with qualified assistance," added the chief.