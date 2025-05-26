SZR: Belarus keeps 2000 troops near the border with Ukraine. In 2022, there were up to 6000

Currently, the Belarusian army is not capable of large-scale combat operations, says Oleg Ivashchenko

Oleh Ivashchenko (Photo: SZR press service)

Belarus keeps about 2,000 troops near the border with Ukraine. This was reported in an interview with Ukrinform by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Servic , Oleh Ivashchenko.

"Today, the Belarusian army is not capable of large-scale combat operations. All they keep near our border is about 2,000 soldiers just to distract us," Ivashchenko said.

He stated that before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belarus' combat force was small, it was "unable to conduct offensive operations, and their military personnel were not morally prepared for this".

Ivashchenko noted that many of the Belarusian commanders were educated in Russia. Back in 2022, Moscow put pressure on Belarus' dictator Alexander Lukashenko to join the war.

"But Belarusians themselves – both the military and ordinary people – do not want this," he emphasized .

He added that Belarus had given Russia ammunition, equipment – T-72, BMP-2, sights, body armor, helmets, machine tools.

"Now they have also set up production of ammunition, which Russia lacks. Rockets, cannonballs – everything you need for war. The Belarusian military-industrial complex has become an extension of the Russian one. About 80% of Belarusian military-industrial enterprises are integrated into the Russian military-industrial complex. This is actually one base," said the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service .

on June 25, 2022, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadim Skibitsky reported that the number of Belarusian units stationed on a rotational basis near the border with Ukraine ranges from 4000 to 6000 people.

on August 11, 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that it was allegedly "sending additional military equipment to the areas bordering Ukraine". The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, called the statement of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense on "strengthening" the border with Ukraine "a pumping up to continue playing along with Russia".

On April 29, 2025, Zelensky said that Russia is preparing something in Belarus in the summer.

On April 30, the SBGS reported that the situation on the border with Belarus remains unchanged against the backdrop of upcoming military exercises with Russia. No movements of equipment or soldiers have been recorded, but the direction remains threatening.