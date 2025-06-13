Taiwan adopts Ukraine's experience and tests its own maritime drones

Taiwan hopes to deter China from a potential attack in this way

Ukrainian maritime drone (Illustrative photo: SBU)

Taiwan is testing naval drones, adopting Ukraine's experience in a full-scale war with Russia. This was reported by Reuters.

"Unmanned boats and vehicles have played a very significant role in the war in Ukraine," Chen Kuan-ting, a member of the parliamentary foreign affairs and defense committee, told Reuters .

According to him, unmanned vehicles can "effectively deter" China, as Taiwan is not an attacking party, but a defending party.

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry called the plan to create a maritime drone a "quick and sudden" project, with a budget of about NT$800 million ($26.7 million).

The SeaShark 800 maritime drone, which can carry 1,200 kg of explosives and fly up to 500 km, has already been tested. William Chen, chairman of the board of directors of Thunder Tiger, said that the new weapon is an element of surprise for China.

"We can create uncertainty. We can fill the Taiwan Strait with danger and risks. No one knows where those dangers might come from," Chen said .

Rupert Hammond-Chambers, President of the US-Taiwan Business Council, noted that the full-scale war in Ukraine obviously makes us think about what the next generation of warfare will look like.