The commander of the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians has been changed

Military personnel (Photo: 72nd Mechanized Brigade)

Roman Reitor, a lieutenant colonel, has been appointed the new commander of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the brigade's press service.

"The last months, like the years before, have been difficult – both for the brigade and for the country. The battlefield and the sounds of alarm speak to this every day. But we continue to do our job: destroy the enemy, their equipment, and thwart their plans of aggression," the statement reads.

The brigade recalled the withdrawal from Vugledar, the battles in the Kherson region and in the east, noting that "these are not just points on a map." "We walked this path together with Colonel Oleksandr Akhrimenko – a commander who understood, guided, demanded. And was there for us. For this, we have respect. Great respect," the brigade emphasized. Now, an officer with combat experience, Lieutenant Colonel Reitor, has been appointed commander. Okhrimenko was appointed commander of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade in September 2024. Before him, Ivan Vinnik held the position for two years. Reitor previously held the position of Chief of Staff of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk. Photo: 72nd Mechanized Brigade