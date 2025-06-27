The Institute of National Remembrance is headed by historian Oleksandr Alfyorov

The government has appointed historian Oleksandr Alfyorov as head of the Institute of National Remembrance, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications announced.

The Ukrainian scholar, Alfyorov, had been a research fellow at the Institute of History of Ukraine of the National Academy of Sciences since 2010.

Read also

The scientist is the author, co-author, and editor of 15 books and more than 100 scientific articles.

After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, Alfyorov became an officer in the "Azov-Kyiv" regiment of the Special Operations Forces, which was later reorganized into the Third Separate Assault Brigade. The historian headed the humanitarian training and information support group of the psychological support department for personnel.

At the same time, the scientist was the head of the expert group on derussification in Kyiv.

Alferov currently holds the rank of reserve major: in May 2025, the scientist was discharged from service as a father of many children. At the end of June, their fifth child was born.

Alfyorov gained popularity thanks to his educational videos on YouTube.

Three videos featuring the scientist were released on the LIGA.net channel: in 2024, two separate podcasts were recorded with him (the first can be viewed via this link, the second – below), and in 2025, the scientist participated in a talk show along with historian Vladlen Marayev and writer Vitaliy Kapranov.

The previous director of the Institute of National Remembrance, Anton Drobovych, was dismissed by the government in December 2024, as his five-year term had ended. Before Alfyorov's appointment, Yulia Gnatyuk, the first deputy head of the institute, was acting head.

Among other things, issues of historical memory play an important role in the relationship between Ukraine and Poland.

Read also