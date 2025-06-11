This year, this will be the second expedition after the exhumation in Puzhnyky.

The former village of Zboisk, now the Shevchenko district of Lviv (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ukraine has granted Poland permission to conduct exhumation work on Polish servicemen who died in 1939 in Lviv. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

Polish soldiers are buried in the territory of the former village of Zboisk (or Zboishcha), which is now located within the borders of Lviv.

"The Ukrainian side declares its readiness to continue search and exhumation work within the framework of the activities of the Ukrainian-Polish working group on historical issues," the Ministry of Culture said.

The first step in this process was the successful conduct of exhumation works in the territory of the former village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region.

In turn, the Polish side has granted Ukraine permission to conduct search and exhumation works in the village of Yurechkova (Poland). The Ministry of Culture expects to begin such works soon.

"We are convinced that a common memory and steps towards each other will unite our peoples in the name of our common European future," the Ministry of Culture said.

The village of Yurechkova, also Yurkova, is a village in Boyko Oblast, located two kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The village, previously inhabited mainly by Ukrainians, was the site of ethnic cleansing in 1947.