The Cabinet of Ministers on September 7 (Photo: SES)

"The Iskander missile used by the Russian army to hit the Cabinet of Ministers building on September 7 could have had more than 30 foreign parts, including American, British, and Japanese. About reported advisor – Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

Vlasyuk confirmed that the government building was hit by an Iskander 9M727 cruise missile. He noted, however, that the missile was burning fuel and the warhead did not work, preliminarily due to the missile's damage.

According to Vlasyuk, the similarly studied Iskander contains 35 American-made components, one Japanese, one British, one Swiss, five Belarusian, and 57 Russian components.

Foreign manufacturers include Texas Instruments, Analog Devises, and Altera (USA), College Electronics Ltd (UK), Fujitsu (Japan), Traco Power (Switzerland), Integral JSC (Belarus), Mikron JSC, Production Association Arrow JSC, Angstrom JSC, Research and Development Bureau Exiton JSC, and Karachevsky Plant Electrodetal (Russia).

"Compared to previous years' missiles, there are fewer components from Europe and the US, and more from Russia and Belarus. All information was provided to partners for sanctions response," Vlasiuk summarized.