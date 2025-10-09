The last meeting on the Nobel Peace Prize was before the agreement between Israel and Hamas under Trump's plan

Norwegian committee puts "finishing touches" on Nobel Peace Prize on October 6 – before agreement on first phase of ceasefire agreement

The Norwegian Nobel Committee held its final meeting on the Peace Prize before an agreement was reached between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas under pressure from US president Donald Trump. This follows from the words of the spokesman for the Norwegian Nobel Institute, Erik Aasheim, in a comment to the AFP news agency, reports Barron's magazine.

"The last meeting of the Nobel Committee took place on Monday [October 6]," Aasheim told the media.

The five-member Nobel Committee usually makes its decision a few days or even weeks before the official announcement and meets for the last time on the eve of the announcement.

"The final touches were made on Monday, but we never disclose when the Nobel Committee makes its decision," the spokesperson said.

According to him, there are no further meetings of the Committee planned before the winner is announced on Friday, October 10 at 11:00 local time (12:00 Kyiv time).

Israel and Hamas agreed about the first stage of the ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States, on the night of October 8-9, which was after the last meeting of the Nobel Committee.

Since his return to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he deserves the prize, claiming his role in resolving numerous conflicts.