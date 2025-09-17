The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is skeptical about the idea of deploying UN peacekeepers because of their ineffectiveness

Tychyi noted that alternative mechanisms should be sought, especially when it comes to the ceasefire

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is skeptical of the idea of sending UN peacekeepers to Ukraine, as they have shown their ineffectiveness. This was announced at a briefing by Foreign Minister Heorhiy Tykhyi, transmits RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, earlier the head of the department Andriy Sybiga noted that the OSCE and UN mechanisms used to monitor, in particular, the ceasefire and other measures to achieve peace in Ukraine have not been effective.

"That is why we are skeptical about the use of UN and OSCE mechanisms as part of a peaceful settlement or ceasefire," he said.

According to the spokesperson, the minister has repeatedly emphasized the need to look for alternative mechanisms, especially in the area of ceasefire enforcement.

Tychy also noted that the President of the UN General Assembly Annalena Burbock expresses different views on how the General Assembly could participate in the settlement of the Russian war against Ukraine.

"We welcome this aspiration, definitely, and we will look together for ways to involve this body in ending Russian aggression and guaranteeing peace, definitely. We will continue to work with them on this," Tychy added.