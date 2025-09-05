Zelensky on the foreign contingent: It will definitely be not in units, but in thousands

President says it is too early to talk about the specific number of soldiers to be sent to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Antonio Costa (Photo: OP)

There is currently no specific figure on the number of troops that foreign countries are ready to deploy in Ukraine after the end of hostilities, but it will be "not in units, but in thousands." This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with the head of the European Council Antonio Costa.

The Head of State said he was not ready to talk about all the details of security guarantees from partners, as not everything has been agreed upon yet.

"Although, in principle, we do have a plan, and the issue will be about coordinating countries to protect the sky. And we already have a clear understanding of the number of aircraft, the number of teams. And also coordination at sea. And we also understand which countries are ready to implement what," the President said.

He added that he was not ready to name the number of foreign soldiers.

"But it is important that we discuss all this. Yes, it will definitely not be in units, but in thousands. And this is a fact, but it's a little early to talk about it," Zelensky emphasized.

On August 30, The Telegraph wrote that the United States could deploy private military companies in Ukraine as part of security guarantees. Trump is in talks with European allies about this.

On September 4, Macron announced future security guarantees for Ukraine. In particular, 26 countries are ready to send peacekeepers or aid to Kyiv.

NATO Secretary General said that it is not for Russia to decide, whether Ukraine can have foreign troops on its territory as a security guarantee.