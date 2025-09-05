WSJ: European military plans to deploy two ground forces to Ukraine
European army commanders have developed a detailed plan for the deployment of troops in Ukraine, which includes the deployment of two groups of ground troops. About this WSJ reported european diplomat.
According to the diplomat, one group may be sent to train and assist the Ukrainian military, and the other as a separate support force to prevent a future Russian invasion.
The current plan already includes a commitment to deploy more than 10,000 troops, the diplomat said.
At the same time, air patrols will be carried out by air forces based outside Ukraine.
According to the source, these plans received suggestions from some of the American generals who took part in the discussions, including the commander-in-chief of NATO's allied forces in Europe Alexus Hrynkiewicz.
- on August 30, The Telegraph wrote that The US may deploy private military companies in Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees. Trump is in talks with European allies about this.
- on September 4, French President Macron announced future security guarantees for Ukraine. In particular, 26 countries are ready to send peacekeepers or aid to Kyiv.
- The NATO Secretary General stated that it is not for Russia to decide, whether Ukraine can have foreign troops on its territory as a guarantee of security.
