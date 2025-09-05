WSJ: European military plans to deploy two ground forces to Ukraine

The plan already calls for more than 10,000 troops, a diplomat told the WSJ

A soldier (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

European army commanders have developed a detailed plan for the deployment of troops in Ukraine, which includes the deployment of two groups of ground troops. About this WSJ reported european diplomat.

According to the diplomat, one group may be sent to train and assist the Ukrainian military, and the other as a separate support force to prevent a future Russian invasion.

The current plan already includes a commitment to deploy more than 10,000 troops, the diplomat said.

At the same time, air patrols will be carried out by air forces based outside Ukraine.

According to the source, these plans received suggestions from some of the American generals who took part in the discussions, including the commander-in-chief of NATO's allied forces in Europe Alexus Hrynkiewicz.