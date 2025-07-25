"The number one issue is the war". Zelenskyy explains why there was no dialog on NABU and SAPO

The President commented on why the scandalous law No. 12414 was adopted without prior discussion

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admits that it was worth starting a dialogue on the anti-corruption law, but the number one issue in the country is the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said this at a meeting with journalists on July 24.

"We probably should have had a dialog. We always need to communicate. I am focused on the issue of war, because now the number one issue in Ukraine is the issue of war," he said .

President emphasizes that the war is the most important problem, and the main enemy is Russia.

"Do you not like that I often use the word 'war'? It is simple. And this is the biggest challenge. Justice is important. In this case, we need to take fair steps," he added .