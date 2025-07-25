"The number one issue is the war". Zelenskyy explains why there was no dialog on NABU and SAPO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admits that it was worth starting a dialogue on the anti-corruption law, but the number one issue in the country is the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said this at a meeting with journalists on July 24.
"We probably should have had a dialog. We always need to communicate. I am focused on the issue of war, because now the number one issue in Ukraine is the issue of war," he said .
President emphasizes that the war is the most important problem, and the main enemy is Russia.
"Do you not like that I often use the word 'war'? It is simple. And this is the biggest challenge. Justice is important. In this case, we need to take fair steps," he added .
- on July 22, the Rada supported, and Zelenskyy immediately signed the scandalous law 12414, which effectively abolishes the independence of NABU and SAPO. This led to protests in major cities of Ukraine.
- On July 23, President promised to submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would restore the independence of NABU and SAPO and "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system.".
- on July 24, Zelenskyy's draft law was registered. It provides for polygraph tests for law enforcement officers. At the same time, the Rada registered a draft law from MPs .
