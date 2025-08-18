The President of the European Council will meet with EU leaders after talks in Washington

The meeting is scheduled for August 19th in the format of a video conference

António Costa (Photo: RONALD WITTEK/EPA)

President of the European Council António Costa Costas announced a meeting of EU leaders to discuss the results of the negotiations in Washington involving the US, Ukraine, and several European countries on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. wrote on the X network.

The meeting will take place on August 19 at 13:00 Central European Time (14:00 Kyiv time) in online format.

"I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council to sum up the results of today's meetings in Washington, D.C., regarding Ukraine," Costa wrote.

The President of the European Council stressed that the European Union, together with the United States, will continue to work towards achieving "a lasting peace that protects the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe".