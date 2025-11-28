The Servant of the People declared support for Zelensky's decision after Yermak's dismissal

David Arakhamia stated that it is necessary to be strong inside the country in order to have a strong position outside

David Arakhamia (Photo: Facebook account of the politician)

У Servant of the people said they supported the president's decision Volodymyr Zelenskyy after publication of a decree of dismissal head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak but did not mention his name. This is stated in the post head of the SN faction in the parliament, David Arahamia.

"We, as the President's team, support Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision. Today he is fighting for our future, for a decent end to the war. We need to be strong inside the country in order to have a strong position outside," the statement reads.

Arakhamia emphasized that Zelenskyy had clearly stated that "we have no right to be distracted by anything other than the defense of Ukraine." According to him, this is the number one priority for the government, society and every Ukrainian.

The head of the faction is convinced that with this decision, the president has demonstrated that the interests of the country come first for him. And he, as the leader of the nation and the state, will not allow Ukraine to be weakened either from the outside or from within, Arakhamia said.