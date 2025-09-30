The SSO group closely "unwound" the positions of the "elite" Russian Marine Corps brigade
The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed video 18+ how they had broken the positions of the "elite" 810th Marine Brigade of Russia.
The operation was carried out by the operators of the first detachment of the 144th SSO Center in the North Slobozhansky direction.
A group of Special Forces officers stealthily approached the enemy's positions. The fighters started direct action with a single clear shot and killed a Russian marine.
After SLLS (Stop – Listen – Look – Smell), the operators continued to clear the positions of the disoriented occupiers, killing two of them. Finally, the operators surrounded the marine's "bed" and forced him to surrender.
As a result of special actions, the SSO group killed three marines of the 810th Brigade and captured another one.
The 810th Brigade of the Russian Federation has repeatedly suffered from Ukrainian attacks, including by the SSO .
- on September 24, the FSS said that ambushed enemy forces behind enemy lines in Russia and destroyed enemy vehicles and their crew.
- On September 26, it was reported that the fighters of the SDF destroyed the Iskanders of the missile brigade in the Kursk region, as well as other military equipment.
- On September 29, the SDF reported that they had ambushed on the territory of the Russian Federation and destroyed the enemy, capturing trophies.
