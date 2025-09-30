Screenshot from the CCO video

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed video 18+ how they had broken the positions of the "elite" 810th Marine Brigade of Russia.

The operation was carried out by the operators of the first detachment of the 144th SSO Center in the North Slobozhansky direction.

A group of Special Forces officers stealthily approached the enemy's positions. The fighters started direct action with a single clear shot and killed a Russian marine.

After SLLS (Stop – Listen – Look – Smell), the operators continued to clear the positions of the disoriented occupiers, killing two of them. Finally, the operators surrounded the marine's "bed" and forced him to surrender.

As a result of special actions, the SSO group killed three marines of the 810th Brigade and captured another one.

BACKGROUND The 810th Marine Brigade, stationed in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, is actively involved in offensive operations in the North Slobozhansky sector. The personnel of this brigade are involved in committing war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.



