The turnout in the elections in Moldova reached 35%. Police report transportation of voters from Russia to Minsk

More than 1 million people have already cast their votes, and the elections in Moldova can be considered valid

Elections in Moldova (Photo: Dumitru Doru/EPA)

As of 15:00, the turnout in the parliamentary elections in Moldova reached 35%, while the police recorded a possible violation in the form of organized transportation of voters from Russia to Belarus.

Thus, according to data from of the Central Election Commission of Moldova, the turnout as of 15:00 was 35%. More than 1 million people cast their votes. The breakdown of voters by gender: over 53% were women and 46% were men.

This means that the parliamentary elections in Moldova can be considered valid. This required the participation of at least one third of the voters on the lists.

According to , the Moldovan police press service, law enforcement officers received reports of organized transportation of voters from Russia to Belarus, which is a violation of national law.

"Remember that organized transportation of voters is prohibited by law and is classified as an attempt to illegally influence the electoral process," the message reads.

In this context, law enforcement officers are taking measures to verify and identify circumstances in order to identify those involved and prevent such actions.

Police release video from bus likely transporting voters.

Polling stations opened in Moldova at 07:00. They will work until 21:00. In Russia, two polling stations were opened for Moldovan citizens in Moscow. In Belarus – one in Minsk.